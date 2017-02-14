Vote for the LSJ video of week: Feb. 6-11

Haslett’s Sydnee Dennis hit a 3-pointer to force overtime Friday against St. Johns, which eventually led to the Vikings’ girls basketball team grabbing its fifth straight victory. On the same night, Waverly’s Jaden Sutton hit a buzzer-beating half-court shot against DeWitt. Okemos sophomore Laya Hartman did a spin move in the lane for a nifty bucket last Tuesday against Flint Powers.

All three plays were standouts from last week’s slate of high school sports action, but only one can be voted as the State Journal’s high school video of the week.

Watch and vote below for the video you feel is most deserving of the weekly award. A story on the play will be posted on LSJ.com later in the week.

Videos can be best submitted weekly until 5 p.m. Sunday using the Twitter hashtag #LSJVOW or emailed to James L. Edwards III at jledwards@lsj.com. Each week we’ll select the best videos and post them online for public voting.

Videos can be of any high school event: A great play from any sport, a pep rally, a matching band performance, someone being honored or a team choreographed dance at practice. If you find it interesting, we want to see it.

This summer, we’ll chose 10 of the best videos from the entire school year and ask you to vote on the video of the year. The winner will be recognized at the Lansing State Journal Greater Lansing Sports Awards banquet.

SYDNEE DENNIS, HASLETT: The senior knocked down a 3 to force overtime last week against St. Johns.

View video “Buzzer beater to force OT”

JADEN SUTTON, WAVERLY: Sutton hit a buzzer-beating half-court shot in a win against DeWitt last week. (If you can’t view the video, click here.)

Jaden Sutton with a half-court buzzer beating 3 as Waverly leads DeWitt 38-15 at half. He has 18 points. @LSJsports… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

Brian Calloway (@brian_calloway) February 10, 2017

LAYA HARTMAN, OKEMOS: The sophomore guard hit a spin move and layup in last week’s loss to Flint Powers.



