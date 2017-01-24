Vote for the LSJ video of week: Jan. 16-21

The Dansville High School junior varsity basketball team had its game resting on the shoulders of Josh Risner in last Wednesday’s matchup against Fulton. East Lansing Brandon Johns, like he’s done all season, went soaring through the air for an alley-oop dunk against Okemos last Friday.

Both plays resulted in elation from the fans in attendance at both of last week’s high school basketball games, but only one can be voted as the State Journal’s high school video of the week.

Watch and vote below for the video you feel is most deserving of the weekly award. A story on the play will be posted on LSJ.com later in the week.

Videos can be best submitted weekly until 5 p.m. Sunday using the Twitter hashtag #LSJVOW or emailed to James L. Edwards III at jledwards@lsj.com. Each week we’ll select the best videos and post them online for public voting.

Videos can be of any high school event: A great play from any sport, a pep rally, a matching band performance, someone being honored or a team choreographed dance at practice. If you find it interesting, we want to see it.

This summer, we’ll chose 10 of the best videos from the entire school year and ask you to vote on the video of the year. The winner will be recognized at the Lansing State Journal Greater Lansing Sports Awards banquet.

JOSH RISNER, DANSVILLE: The junior varsity guard knocked down a game-winning 3 with less than 10 second remaining to lift the Aggies past Fulton.

BRANDON JOHNS, EAST LANSING: Johns threw down a two-handed alley-oop dunk in last week’s win over Okemos.



