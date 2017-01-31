Vote for the LSJ video of week: Jan. 23-28

Brandon Johns has made his thunderous slams a habit. The East Lansing boys basketball junior did it again in last week’s narrow victory over Jackson.

Lansing Catholic’s Josh Kramer, Bath’s Tessa Hosford, and Williamston’s Tyler Porrell came through in the final moments to provide buckets that would lift their respective teams to victory.

All four of these Lansing-area athletes made standout plays during last week’s slate of high school basketball action, but only one can be voted as the State Journal’s high school video of the week.

Watch and vote below for the video you feel is most deserving of the weekly award. A story on the play will be posted on LSJ.com later in the week.

Vote for LSJ athlete of week: Jan. 23-28

Videos can be best submitted weekly until 5 p.m. Sunday using the Twitter hashtag #LSJVOW or emailed to James L. Edwards III at jledwards@lsj.com. Each week we’ll select the best videos and post them online for public voting.

Videos can be of any high school event: A great play from any sport, a pep rally, a matching band performance, someone being honored or a team choreographed dance at practice. If you find it interesting, we want to see it.

This summer, we’ll chose 10 of the best videos from the entire school year and ask you to vote on the video of the year. The winner will be recognized at the Lansing State Journal Greater Lansing Sports Awards banquet.

(Note: The poll to vote is at the bottom.)

BRANDON JOHNS, EAST LANSING: The junior drove through the middle of the lane and delivered a one-handed dunk in last week’s win over Jackson.

JOSH KRAMER, LANSING CATHOLIC: The sophomore scored the game-winning bucket in the Cougars’ upset victory over Class B No. 10-ranked Williamston last week. (If you can’t view the video/tweet, click here.)

TESSA HOSFORD, BATH: Hosford nailed the go-ahead 3 to lift the Fighting Bees past Pewamo-Westphalia last week. (If you can’t view the video/tweet, click here.)

TYLER PORRELL, WILLIAMSTON: Porrell hit the game-winning 3 to lift the Hornets’ freshman basketball team past rival Lansing Catholic last week.



