Vote for this week's Athlete of the Week

It’s time to vote for the high school athlete of the week. Included in this week’s vote are basketball, wrestling and soccer. Vote at floridatoday.com/sports. Voting stays open until noon Thursday.

Here are your nominees:

D.J. Richardson, Rockledge boys basketball

Richardson was one of the Raiders’ driving forces in winning the 30th Annual Rockledge Kiwanis Holiday championship. In the first game, he had 14 points in an 85-41 win over Somerset Academy. In the semifinal the next night, he had 9 points in a 76-52 win over Homestead. In the final, he had 7 points in a 60-58 win over Melbourne. Two days later, Richardson scored 16 points, including 14 in the last 4 minutes of a 77-76 overtime win against Seminole.

Romeo Crouch, Titusville boys basketball

Crouch had an all-around great holiday break. On Dec. 21, he hit five 3-pointers en route to 19 points in a 72-40 win against Astronaut. A week later, in the opening game of the Jim Clark Holiday Bishop Moore Classic, he had 11 points in a 76-61 win over St. John Neumann. The next night in the semifinal he had 13 points in a 49-41 win over St. Xavier from Kentucky.

Dylan Perrow, Palm Bay wrestling

Perrow established new Pirates career wrestling wins and career pins marks last week and extended them while winning the 138-pound class at Cradle Cancer on Saturday. He is now at 172 wins and 118 pins.

Lapresha Stanley, Rockledge girls basketball

Stanley scored 42 points and connected on seven 3-pointers in two games at the KSA Holiday Tournament at ESPN Wide World of Sports. She scored 26 (with three 3s) in a 62-56 loss to Pope, Georgia, and 16 (with four 3s) in a 63-58 loss to Ranchview, Texas.