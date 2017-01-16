Vote for this week's Athlete of the Week

(If the poll doesn’t appear above this text, hit refresh.)

It’s time to vote for the high school athlete of the week. Included in this week’s vote are basketball, wrestling and soccer. Vote at floridatoday.com/sports. Voting stays open until noon Thursday.

Here are your nominees:

Amugo Chukwunenye, West Shore boys soccer

Amugo Chukwunenye scored four goals on Friday in a 6-2 win over Holy Trinity. On Thursday, he scored a pair of goals in a 4-0 defeat of St. Cloud. The Wildcats are 12-3.

Alasia Spivey, Melbourne girls basketball

Spivey scored 19 points on Wednesday as the Bulldogs defeated Hagerty, 68-38. On Thursday, she scored 14 in a 68-27 win over Liberty. Spivey scored 10 points on Tuesday in a 66-6 defeat of Merritt Island.

Abby Foster, Melbourne Central Catholic girls soccer

Foster had 6 goals in two MCC victories last week. She had three goals in a 5-0 victory over Father Lopez. She had three more in an 8-1 win over Eau Gallie.

Rachel Jones, Edgewood girls soccer

Jones had the lone goal in a 1-0 victory over Satellite on Thursday. She also had an assist in Edgewood’s 2-0 win over Titusville.

Nick Zervos, Merritt Island boys basketball

Zervos had three 18-point performances in two Mustangs victories last week. On Tuesday he had two 3-pointers and hit 4 of 6 free throws for 18 points in a 62-35 win over West Shore. On Wednesday he had 18 in a 56-50 loss to Palm Bay. And on Friday he had 18 points in a 69-42 win over Eau Gallie.