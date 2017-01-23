Vote for this week's Athlete of the week

(If the poll doesn’t appear above this text, hit refresh.)

It’s time to vote for the high school athlete of the week. Included in this week’s vote are basketball, soccer and wrestling. Vote at floridatoday.com/sports. Voting stays open until noon on Thursday.

Here are the nominees:

Caden Norris, Merritt Island wrestling

Norris was named the outstanding upper weight class wrestler at Palm Bay’s Ships and Duals tournament over the weekend. He won the 220-pound class with four pins, combining for just 3:04 in mat time.

Haley Duff, Melbourne girls soccer

Melbourne needed just one goal to decide the District 6-4A title on Friday, and Haley Duff scored it for the 1-0 defeat of two-time defending champion Viera on the Hawks’ field.

Jason Browning, Space Coast boys basketball

Browning scored 33 points on Wednesday in a 74-68 loss to Rockledge, hitting a pair of 3-pointers in the game. In a 67-57 loss to Palm Bay on Friday, he scored 31 points, going 9-for-12 at the line.

Cedrick Fenelon, Heritage boys soccer

In an 8-1 win over Palm Bay on Tuesday, Fenelon scored six of the Panthers’ eight goals. Heritage also had wins over Cocoa Beach and Bayside during the week.

Samantha Santana, MCC girls basketball

Santana scored 15 points on Wednesday in a 56-22 win over West Shore and then 12 in a 56-24 win over Cocoa Beach on Thursday. On Friday, she scored 8 points in a 54-52 win at Holy Trinity. The Hustlers are 15-7 this season.

High school sports | floridatoday.com/sports/high-school-sports/