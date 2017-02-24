Voyles ‘thankful’ to be part of North Harrison success

North Harrison girls basketball coach Missy Voyles pulled up to a red light Tuesday morning. The Cats’ head coach for the past 14 seasons and an eighth-grade English teacher of 20 years, Voyles was routinely en route to work.

Ramsey, Indiana has been home to Voyles since childhood. She attended North Harrison and was a member of the basketball, volleyball and track teams all four years. Voyles went on to play basketball and volleyball at Indiana University Southeast, and the 46-year-old has since solidified herself as an effective coach with a near 70-percent win clip.

Voyles is no stranger to athletic success, and she’s typically known for her serious demeanor, but she said she couldn’t help but get emotional as she recalled her team’s recent run at the red light Tuesday morning. The Cats (27-2) have won 92 percent of their games the past two seasons ahead of their second consecutive trip to the Class 3A state final Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

A member of the school’s first sectional-winning team as a student-athlete, Voyles has another chance at helping deliver North Harrison its first state title.

“I don’t really think about it because I’m in it,” Voyles said. “ … I’m just so thankful to have the opportunity to be a part of something like this in my community. When I grew up here – I moved here in fifth grade – we thought it was a huge thing senior year because we won the first sectional. We thought that was the biggest thing ever.”

Much like Voyles, members of this season’s team grew up with aspirations of a winning a state crown. The Cats’ key contributors – Lilly Hatton (20.4 PPG), Cali Nolot (13.0), Taylor Rennirt (8.4), Stevi Burns (5.2), Hallie Hinton (4.1), Emma Nokes (4.0) and Jessicka Chiquito (3.3), among others – have played together in the community since an early age.

Voyles said she wouldn’t mind another bunch like this season’s in the coming years.

“They’re such a hard-working group of kids,” Voyles said. “They put so much time in it, and they’ve given up so many things to do this. … They make the commitment year-round. They make the commitment in the spring, in the fall when I’m not around. This is what they’ve wanted since they were little kids. Hopefully it’s contagious. I see a next generation of little kids watching them. I hope it builds a habit for girls basketball here.”

Class 3A’s top-ranked team, North Harrison ranks fifth this season in average margin of victory (27.4), 15th in scoring (63.3) and 17th in defense (35.9). The Cats make 54 percent of their shots, which is tops in the state-final field by a wide margin.

According to Burns, a senior, North Harrison’s camaraderie has allowed for its newfound success the past two seasons. Prior to the 2015-16 season, the Cats had won only one regional since 1969.

“We’re all best friends, honestly,” Burns said. “We just get along so well. On the court, we’re not afraid to say stuff to each other. It really helps to be able to communicate on the court.”

North Harrison is the lone returnee among this season’s state finalists, which could prove vital inside Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The Cats match up with second-ranked South Bend St. Joseph (25-2) at 6 p.m.

“We built confidence off of (last year’s experience),” Hinton said. “We kind of know what it’s like to be in that type of atmosphere, what it’s like to play in that type of gym. We still have the same community base behind us as well.”

Last season’s run to the Class 3A state championship wasn’t on the agenda, but this season’s return trip is no surprise, Rennirt said. Due to the IHSAA Tournament Success Factor, North Harrison will compete in Class 4A next season.

“It feels good now to be here because we’re supposed to be here,” Rennirt said. “Last year was unexpected. We didn’t know what we were going through. It’s just exciting. It’s good to be back there again.”

State-championship appearances have never been the norm for North Harrison, Voyles said, but the Cats are re-writing the record books.

“I don’t know if they understand how big this is,” Voyles said. “I don’t know that I understand how big this is.”