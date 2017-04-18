W. Va. school realizes extent of concussion problem after data shows 17 in one football season

SAFETY FIRST: The Preston County Schools Board of Education is taking a look at setting up special concussion… https://t.co/SK16zrxMrx — Prestonnj (@Prestonnjwv) April 18, 2017

A school board in West Virginia is reassessing its concussion management protocol after a trainer told members that the school’s football team encountered 17 diagnosed concussions in 2015.

According to the Preston County (W. Va.) News & Journal, Preston (Kingwood, W. Va.) athletic trainer Jeremy Dixon told the county’s board of education that the football team encountered nine concussions during practice and eight during games that season.

Dixon added that he has had the opportunity to evaluate other students in sports and cleared roughly 10 students for the concussion protocol.

“I would like to see us put a protocol in place that coordinates the doctors, school, student and parents,” Dixon said. “A concussion affects a student’s daily reasoning, especially in the school system. “We want to serve the athletes at the high school and middle school level and perhaps do a baseline test on the athletes to see where they are at before the seasons begin,” he added. “We are with the widely recognized computerized ImPACT (Immediate Post-Concussion Assessment and Cognitive Testing) test.”

Per the News & Journal, the test is a 25-minute computerized online exam and is administered in the presence of a physician, nurse, athletic trainer, athletic director or coach. It tracks a student’s symptoms and measures factors like attention span, working memory, sustained and selective attention time and reaction time.

