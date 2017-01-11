Waggener, Eastern post LIT victories

Sophomore Jaago Kalakon scored a career-high 29 points to lead the Waggener High School boys basketball team to a 63-58 victory over Male on Tuesday in the second round of the Republic Bank Louisville Invitational Tournament at Valley.

JacQuess Hobbs added 15 points as the Wildcats (13-4) ran their winning streak to seven.

Hobbs scored six straight Waggener points late in the fourth quarter, including a jumper that gave the Wildcats the lead for good, 52-51, with 3:50 remaining. Kalakon hit 5 of 6 free throws in the final 35.2 seconds and finished 13 of 16 from the charity stripe.

Waggener coach Bryan O’Neill said his team must be better defensively when it faces the Trinity-St. Xavier winner in Friday’s 7 p.m. quarterfinal.

“I felt like we didn’t do a good job of playing defensively until the last minute of the game,” O’Neill said.

Hogan Brownley led Male (7-8) with 20 points and 13 rebounds. The Bulldogs committed 19 turnovers, leading to 17 Waggener points.

* Eastern 53, Butler 47: Javen Rushin scored 17 points and the Eagles (10-6) shot 52.9 percent (18 of 34) in their victory over the Bears (11-6).

“The biggest problem we have is understanding what a good shot is because we have really good shooters,” said Eastern coach David Henley, noting his team hit 4 of 9 3-point shots. “We’ve had games where we’ve shot 28 to 30 3s, and (Butler) did a good job of taking that away.”

Sugar Ray Wyche had 12 points and three assists and Caleb Williams pitched in nine points, nine rebounds and four blocks as the Eagles advanced to face the Fern Creek-Fairdale winner in Friday’s 4 p.m. quarterfinal.

Butler put together a 12-2 run to open the fourth quarter, pulling within 42-41 on Maurice Tolley’s 3-pointer with 4:03 left. But a Williams jumper, a Wyche free throw and a Wyche layup gave Eastern a 47-42 lead with 1:35 left, and the Eagles hit 6 of 6 free throws in the final 47 seconds to seal it.

Marcus Montgomery scored 13 points to lead the Bears.

WAGGENER 63, MALE 58

MALE (7-8) – Javon Davis 6p, 6a; Nathan Hobbs 12p; Jeremiah Goldwair 1p; Darian Clyburn 3p; Shane Doughty 4p; Hunter McCutcheon 10p; Hogan Brownley 20p, 13r; Armani Rowan 2p.

WAGGENER (13-4) – Ron Fell 3p; Trey Keaton 3p; Ethan Taylor 3p; Jaago Kalakon 29p, 5r, 3s, 2a; JacQuess Hobbs 15p, 4r, 3s, 2a; Ben Simic 2p; Jacobi Hendricks 3p; Keontrey Chappell 5p.

EASTERN 53, BUTLER 47

EASTERN (10-6) – Sugar Ray Wyche 12p, 3a; Jacob Robinson 9p; Isaiah Ross 2p; Braxton Johnson 2p; Kahlil Garmon 2p, 3s; Caleb Williams 9p, 9r, 4b; Javen Rushin 17p.

BUTLER (11-6) – Marcus Montgomery 13p; Austin Wise 5p, 4r; Ryan Luckett 6p; KelShawn Mozee 2p; Maurice Tolley 7p; Solomon Pennix 4p, 3b; Devin Pendergrass 3p; Frank Bentley 2p, 4r; Michael Burns 5p.