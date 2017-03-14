Menu
Waggener High's Tahj Rice commits on 'super' Tuesday

Faster than a speeding bullet! More powerful than a locomotive! Able to bring down quarterbacks in a single bound! Will four-star Waggener defensive end Tahj Rice go to the hometown Louisville? Or will he pick Duke, Oregon, USC or Virginia Tech?

