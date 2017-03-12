Waggener High's Tahj Rice to commit on 'super' Tuesday

Faster than a speeding bullet! More powerful than a locomotive! Able to bring down quarterbacks in a single bound!

But where will four-star Waggener defensive end Tahj Rice go to college?

Tune in right here or on the Courier-Journal’s YouTube channel at 9 a.m. Tuesday to find out as Rice and the Courier-Journal unveil the senior’s college commitment with a video you won’t want to miss.

Will Rice pick the hometown Louisville Cardinals? The Duke Blue Devils? The Oregon Ducks? The Southern Cal Trojans? Or the Virginia Tech Hokies?

Bookmark this link for what will be a truly SUPER Tuesday.