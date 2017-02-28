Waggener's Tahj Rice cuts list down to 5, including UofL

Waggener junior defensive end Tahj Rice has cut his scholarship offer list down to five, and the University of Louisville made the cut.

In a post on his official Twitter account, Rice included the logos of Louisville, Oregon, Virginia Tech, Duke and Southern California. According to 24/7 Sports, Rice is a four-star recruit, ranked the 202nd best player in the country, tenth-best strong-side defensive end, and second-best player in the state behind teammate Jairus Brents. Both Rivals and Scout also rate Rice as a four-star recruit.

In his junior season, Rice finished tied for the team-lead in total tackles with 85, with 19 solo tackles and 66 assisted tackles. According to Waggener football coach Jordan Johnson, Rice plans to announce his college destination soon.

Aside from his top five, Rice also holds offers from Indiana, Eastern Kentucky, Western Kentucky, NC State, Cincinnati, Toledo and more.