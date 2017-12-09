USA Today Sports

Waianae (Hawaii) team wins state's first Pop Warner national championship

ORLANDO - FLORIDA USA DEC 08 2017 DIVISION II - JUNIOR PEE WEE - CHAMPIONSHIP Waianae Tigers W vs Creeks Outlaws SE Pop Warner Week Games 2017 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Orlando, Florida December 08 2017.(Photo by Gerardo Mora / IPAPHOTO.COM for POP WARNER) Photo by Gerardo Mora / IPAPHOTO.COM for Pop Warner

Waianae (Hawaii) team wins state's first Pop Warner national championship

News

Waianae (Hawaii) team wins state's first Pop Warner national championship

On Friday, a Pop Warner team from Hawaii made history.

The Junior Pee Wee Waianae (Hawaii) Tigers beat the Creeks Outlaws (Jacksonville, Fla.) by a 16-8 score to secure the 61st annual DII Junior Pee Wee Pop Warner National Championship.

In doing so, the Tigers became the first Hawaiian Pop Warner football team ever to win a national title.

Coaches and members of the Waianae (Hawaii) Tigers Division II Junior Pee Wee team celebrate Friday’s championship at ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Fla. Photo by Gerardo Mora / IPAPHOTO.COM for POP WARNER

Led by head coach James Joseph, the Tigers have made it to the Pop Warner Super Bowl four times under the leadership of three generations of the Joseph family. In 2015 the Tigers won their first game at Disney, but fell short in the semi-finals. This year, the Tigers walk away from the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex™ and return to Honolulu with the state’s first national title.

, , , , , News

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home