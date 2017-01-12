Wall, Ketcham dominate as basketball win streak reaches 11

WAPPINGERS FALLS – To paraphrase an old adage: One time could be an accident; two times might be a coincidence; three times is a pattern.

How about 11?

The saying doesn’t continue, but it’s still applicable in this case: 11 times means they are not to be trifled with.

The Roy C. Ketcham High School girls basketball team kept its winning streak alive Wednesday with a 60-31 home win over Carmel, behind Katie Wall’s 21 points and five steals.

”We have very good guard play and everything feeds off that,” said Ketcham coach Pat Mealy, who has emphasized aggressiveness. “We play well defensively and try to put them in space and let them be the athletes they are.”

Quite often, the Indians created that space themselves, capitalizing on penetration to get open perimeter shots. Wall, Jada Rencher and Jykayla Elting each had multiple steals in the first half, some of which led to fast breaks.

Wall, in addition to her sharpshooting, showcased quick hands in playing passing lanes, and an ability to penetrate off the dribble.

Elting added 13 points, including three three-pointers, and forward Jordan Kastanis had 10 points for Ketcham (12-1).

Since a non-league loss to Our Lady of Lourdes in December, Ketcham has rolled. Mealy, a longtime baseball coach in his first season with the basketball team, said he knew the team was talented, but this run has come as a pleasant surprise.

Ketcham took control immediately then pulled away late in the first quarter, ending the period with a minute-long barrage that pushed the lead to 26-7. The Indians had beaten Carmel, 55-43, on the road earlier this season.

Elting’s three gave Ketcham a 21-7 lead with 1:15 left in the period. Then Katie Wall converted fast-break layup, and on the ensuing possession, she drained a three from atop the arc.

“The girls have really bought in,” Mealy said. “They have been great.”

