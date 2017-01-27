Walled Lake Central's Ben Freeman eyes fourth wrestling state title

Ben Freeman hopes to join a special fraternity in March. And that’s long before he goes off to college at Michigan.

Freeman, a senior who wrestles at 140/145 pounds for Walled Lake Central, is seeking his fourth consecutive state championship this year. He could join a group of 21 wrestlers who have won four state titles in Michigan.

“I think it’s really cool that I’ve got the opportunity to do it,” Freeman said before practice this week. “You have to appreciate something like that, so I’m just trying to enjoy how cool it is to maybe make history and be part of that small group of people who have won four.

“I try not to think about it too much and just focus on my next tournament and just wrestle my best and keep my weight under control. You can’t think about what’s over there or you’ll lose the one right here in front of you.”

Freeman is back after missing the first five weeks of the season recovering from a broken ankle, which he sustained in a workout with another wrestler in late summer. With a 159-1 record — the loss coming his freshman year due to an injury forfeit in a tournament final — Freeman is nowhere near the state record for career wins (260, set by Hesperia’s Justin Zeerip in 2007). But it’s clear when talking with the calm-demeanor senior, the win total is not a big deal.

“My two goals are to win four state championships and then try to tech (fall) or pin everyone I wrestle,” he said. “Against the toughest guys, it probably won’t happen, but it helps because when you’re trying to beat the guy by 15 (points), you might beat him by five or six instead of just trying to get away with a close one that could turn on you. You don’t want to get caught.”

His attitude about the injury and recovery time provides insight into Freeman’s approach on the mat and in life.

“For a while, I couldn’t do anything with my legs, so I just focused on my upper body, and I think in that sense it helped me,” he said. “I gained upper-body strength (with limited workout options) — even from using the crutches. Going around school for 7 hours a day really made my hands tired, and my arms were so sore.

“The injury also made me appreciate being healthy. I never had a broken bone before or been out for that long.”

Michigan coach Joe McFarland said Freeman, who signed with U-M in November and who has been ranked No. 4 nationally this year, has a really high wrestling IQ, one of the reasons he was recruited.

“He can do a lot of things your typical high school kid can’t; they’re not at that level yet,” McFarland said. “His style is solid, and he’s really good at all positions. He really understands wrestling. There’s no doubt he’s going to be great at the college level. We’re excited to have him.

“His dad was always a great competitor. His dad and I are the same age, so I got the chance to watch him compete when he was at Nebraska.”

Al Freeman has coached his sons, Ben, Nick (junior) and Sam (freshman), since they were young. He coaches the community team and the Walled Lake Central varsity. Al Freeman was a state champ his senior year in Iowa, then a two-time All-America for the Cornhuskers. He was the NCAA runner-up at 142 pounds in 1983 and later made the U.S. national team.

Nick, who wrestles at 135/140 pounds, was third at the state meet at 130 pounds last year and fifth at 103 as a freshman. Sam competes at 112.

“Ben really liked wrestling right away,” Al Freeman said. “His desire and ability to focus well are his biggest traits, and those lead into a whole bunch of other areas. Bottom line is he loves wrestling, and when you love something and it’s your passion, everything kind of flows from that. I just always hope for any kid, what anyone would hope for any kid, that they’re doing something they’re passionate for.”

Ben Freeman said he is enjoying the fact he and his brothers are on the same team and the same schedule for the first time in seven years. He said it’s interesting to watch them go through many of the same stages he went through.

This is likely the last season the Freeman men will all be together on a team, so both dad and eldest son are trying to savor it. Ben also has noticed something else this year about having his father at home also fill the role as head coach.

“Obviously I’ve been around him my whole life, but he knows a ton about wrestling,” Ben Freeman said. “I don’t know how he knows so much. I remember when I was little I didn’t want to listen to him, because that’s how it is (with parents and kids). But I understand now, and appreciate how much he knows.”

Clearly it’s a knowledge that has been passed down the family tree.

