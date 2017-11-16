Walpole (Mass.) High investigating allegations of intrasquad violence in football program

A Massachusetts high school has been forced into internal investigations of its football program after the parent of a freshman player alleged their son was brutally attacked by members of the varsity team.

As reported by Boston ABC affiliate WCVB, Walpole school officials are investigating an incident where a freshman football player was allegedly surrounded by multiple members of the varsity team after school, where the varsity players, “body slammed him and slammed his head into a wall.”

Here was the official statement about the alleged incident from Walpole officials:

“The Walpole High School Administration is investigating an incident involving some high school football players. The incident involved a varsity player shoving and pushing a younger player in the high school,” said Lincoln Lynch, superintendent of Walpole Public Schools. “Other players were present. While this was not an incident of hazing, I am very disappointed and upset by the conduct of several of our student-athletes.”

The incident comes at an inopportune for Walpole, which is preparing for the team’s annual Thanksgiving Day rivalry game against neighboring Weymouth. The varsity team’s practices have been canceled until further notice, though the game has not been forfeited … yet.

That could still change depending on what school officials uncover in their investigation.