Walton (Ga.) up to No. 3, four newcomers enter Super 25 girls volleyball rankings

Walton (Marrieta, Ga.) moved up two spots to No. 3 in the latest USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association Super 25 girls volleyball rankings.

MORE: See the full Super 25 rankings

Reagan (San Antonio) and Assumption (Louisville) remained the nation’s top two teams.

RELATED: Midseason American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Volleyball Player of the Year candidates

After Walton comes Marist (Chicago), which moved up three spots, and Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.). The Monarchs dropped two spots this week.

There were four newcomers to the rankings, led by No. 18 Marymount (Los Angeles).