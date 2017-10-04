Wando (S.C.) jumps into top 10, Reagan (San Antonio) stays No. 1 in Super 25 volleyball rankings

Wando (Mt. Pleasant, S.C.) is one of three newcomers in the USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association Super 25 volleyball rankings, and the Warriors enter at No. 8.

MORE: See the full Super 25 rankings

Wando defeated then-No. 4 Dorman (Roebuck, S.C.) last week. The Cavaliers fell to No. 9 following the loss.

Reagan (San Antonio) remains the No. 1 team for the second consecutive week, while Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) moved up a spot to No. 2, and Assumption—who lost to No. 7 Marist (Chicago)—dropped to No. 3.

Rouse (Leander, Texas) and Walton (Marrietta, Ga.) stayed put at Nos. 4 and 5.

The other newcomers to the rankings are Oviedo (Fla.) and Providence (Clarksville, Ind.), which enter at Nos. 22 and 23 respectively.