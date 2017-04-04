Wando (S.C.) moves to No. 1, 13 newcomers in Super 25 boys spring soccer

Wando (Mount Pleasant, S.C.) has jumped into the top spot in the USA TODAY Sports/National Soccer Coaches Association of America Super 25 for boys spring soccer.

Wando is off to a 10-0 start and moved from No. 11 to No. 1 since the last rankings. The Warriors have outscored their opponents 54-5 this season.

RELATED: Full Super 25 rankings

Georgia teams hold the next three spots: Peachtree Ridge (Suwanee), Dalton and McIntosh (Peachtree City). Peachtree Ridge had been No. 1. Dalton is up from No. 4 and McIntosh is up from No. 7.

The biggest mover in the Super 25 is Creighton Prep (Omaha), which pushed from No. 24 to No. 5. Creighton Prep is coming off a 7-2 victory against Valley (West Des Moines, Iowa).

Another Georgia school follows, with Clarkston at No. 6, up from No. 17.

A whopping 13 newcomers enter the Super 25: No. 7 Battlefield (Haymarket, Ga.), No. 11 Stillwater (Okla.), No. 14 Mauldin (S.C.), No. 15 American Fork (Utah), No. 16 Camas (Wash.), No. 17 Walton (Marietta, Ga.), No. 18 Omaha South (Neb.), No. 19 James Madison (Vienna, Va.), No. 20 Har-Ber (Springdale, Ark.), No. 21 Stadium (Tacoma, Wash.), No. 22 Riverwood (Atlanta), No. 24 McCallie School (Chattanooga, Tenn.) and No. 25 West Potomac (Alexandria, Va.).