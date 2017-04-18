Wando (S.C.) remains No. 1, First Colonial (Va.) surges in Super 25 spring boys soccer rankings

Coming off five victories at the Nike Palmetto Cup, Wando (Mount Pleasant, S.C.), remains No. 1 in the USA TODAY Sports/National Soccer Coaches Association of America boys spring soccer rankings.

Wando is 17-0 and has outscored the opposition by a total of 93-7.

RELATED: Full Super 25 spring rankings

Peachtree Ridge (Suwanee, Ga.), Dalton (Ga.) and McIntosh (Peachtree Ridge, Ga.) occupy the next three spots before newcomer First Colonial (Virginia Beach, Va.) enters the rankings at No. 5. First Colonial is off to a 3-0 start.

Among the big movers in the latest Super 25 is The McCallie School (Chattanooga, Tenn.), which moves from No. 24 to No. 11 with a 5-0-3 record.

Newcomers other than First Colonial are: No. 12 Father Ryan (Nashville), No. 14 Iowa City, No. 16 Archbishop Murphy (Everett, Wash.), No. 17 Langley (McLean, Va.), No. 21 North Star (Lincoln, Neb.), No. 24 Broken Arrow (Okla.) and No. 25 Collierville (Tenn.).