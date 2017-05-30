Wando (S.C.) remains No. 1 in Super 25 boys spring soccer

Having already won the South Carolina state Class AAAAA title, Wando (Mount Pleasant) remains No. 1 in the latest USA TODAY Sports/National Soccer Coaches Association of America Super 25 for boys spring soccer.

MORE: See the full Super 25 rankings | Regional rankings

With some states still playing, the final rankings will not be released until June 20.

Wando had downed JL Mann (Greenville) 1-0 two weeks ago on a goal by Charlie Marino in the 69th minute to clinch the seventh boys state title in school history.

Wando finished 27-0 and did not allow a goal in its final 11 games.

McIntosh (Peachtree Ridge, Ga.) stays No. 2 after winning the Georgia state AAAAA title to finish 22-1.

Archbishop Murphy (Everett, Wash.) moves up one spot to No. 3 after finishing as the Washington Class 2A state champion and allowing only seven goals all season.

The big mover is Patrick Henry (Roanoke, Va.), which went from unranked to No. 4. Henry (17-0) is continuing to advance in the state tournament.

Broken Arrow (Okla.) rounds out the Top 5, up from No. 7.

Station Camp (Gallatin, Tenn.) is among the other newcomers at No. 8. Kellam (Virginia Beach, Va.) is No. 12, Roosevelt (Seattle) is No. 13, River Bluff (Lexington, S.C.) is No. 16, Snohomish (Wash.) is No. 19 and J.L. Mann (Greenville, S.C.), is No. 21.