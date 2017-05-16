Wando (S.C.) retains No. 1 spot in Super 25 boys spring soccer

Wando (Mount Pleasant, S.C.) retained the top spot in the USA TODAY Sports/National Socer Coaches Association of America Super 25 for boys spring soccer by winning the South Carolina Class AAAAA title.

Wando downed JL Mann (Greenville) 1-0 on a goal by Charlie Marino in the 69th minute to clinch the seventh boys state title in school history.

The Patriots finished the season at 27-0 shut out their final 11 opponents, including the five teams they beat in the playoffs.

The No. 1 spot was among the few that remained unchanged from the previous Super 25.

McIntosh (Peachtree Ridge, Ga.) moved from No. 4 to No. 2 after winning the Georgia state AAAAA title with a 2-1 victory against Clarkson. McIntosh finishes the season at 22-1-0. Despite the loss, Clarkston jumped to No. 5.

Houston (Germantown, Tenn.) moved up from No. 5 to No. 3 as the postseason continues in Tennessee.

Archbishop Murphy (Everett, Wash.) jumped from No. 8 to No. 4 as it heads into a matchup with Grandview on Tuesday in the Round of 16 of the state tournament.

Berea (S.C.), which received votes in the previous Super 25, leaps in at No. 6 as the school won its first state title, beating Blufton 3-2. Berea finished at 21-0.

Also new to the rankings, No. 9 Westminster Schools (Atlanta), No. 10 Chattahoochee (Johns Creek, Ga.), No. 11 Prairie (Cedar Rapids, Iowa), No. 12 Cardinal Newman (Columbia, S.C.), No. 14 Gainesville (Ga.), No. 18 Southeast Whitfield (Dalton, Ga.), No. 19 Creighton Prep (Omaha), No. 20 Stillwater (Okla.), No. 22 Meadowcreek (Norcross, Ga.) and No. 23 Bishop Kelly (Tulsa).