Wappingers' Frederick claims elusive crown, trio heads to states

CARMEL – Last week, Olivia Frederick said it would take a perfect effort to capture an elusive sectional title.

If the result was any indication, she must have been on Tuesday night, even if someone else was, too.

Frederick, a John Jay High School junior, will headline a list of three Wappingers gymnasts at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association championship meet next month, after claiming a share of the all-around crown at the Section 1 championships Tuesday.

Frederick and Mahopac’s Callie Johanson each finished the all-around with the score of 37.175 to tie for the title.

Wappingers teammates Zoe Markou and Jessica Healey were granted entry to the state meet as apparatus specialists by the Section 1 committee. Markou will compete on balance beam and Healey will be on floor exercise, after reaching states on balance beam a year ago.

Wappingers finished third as a team with 163.85 points. Mahopac won title for the second straight year with 167.375, and Lakeland/Panas/Putnam Valley finished second, 166.85.

The state meet will be held on March 4 at Cold Spring Harbor High School on Long Island. Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Dannika Bolitho (balance beam, vault, uneven bars), Shannon Kelly (floor exercise, vault, uneven bars) and Clara Patton (floor exercise, balance beam, uneven bars) all qualified for the meet out of Section 9 on Monday.

The all-around title comes after a long wait for Frederick, a fifth-year varsity gymnast. She reached the state meet for the first time as an eighth grader on floor exercise. An ankle injury kept her from competing in the all-around at the Section 1 championships, but she managed to qualify again for states on floor. Last year she placed third in the section in the all-around and finished 15th in the state in that event, as well as eighth in the vault, 15th on balance beam and 18th on floor exercise.

On Tuesday, she said the new skills she put into her routines paid off with the all-around title.

“I think it was pretty good,” Frederick said. “I’m happy with everything I did. It’s pretty good to win it. I feel accomplished because I worked really hard this year trying put all my new skills in.”

Frederick also earned the Section 1 title on floor exercise (9.55), shared the title with Johanson on uneven bars (9.55) and was third on vault (9.075) and balance beam (9.0).

Markou was fifth in the section on balance beam (8.7), and Healey was ninth on floor exercise (8.95).

Johanson won the balance beam title. Caitlin Pellegrino of Lakeland/Panas/Putnam Valley was the vault champion.

Debbie Schechter writes for the Journal News in Westchester County. Follow her on Twitter: @LoHud_Debbie.