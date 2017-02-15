Wappingers' Frederick claims share of Section 1 gymnastics title

CARMEL – Tuesday was Valentine’s Day, but at the Section 1 championships, love was shown in the form of a tie, where co-Section 1 champions were crowned in the all-around.

Olivia Frederick of Wappingers and Callie Johanson of Mahopac tied for the Section 1 title, each scoring 37.175. Amanda Grigas of Lakeland/Panas/Putnam Valley finished third (34.8).

Frederick said the new skills she put in paid off for her.

“I think it was pretty good,” Frederick said. “I’m happy with everything I did. It’s pretty good to win it. I feel accomplished because I worked really hard this year trying put all my new skills in.”

In the team title race, Wappingers finished third with 163.85 points. Mahopac won title for the second straight year with a total score of 167.375 points, with Lakeland/Panas/Putnam Valley finishing in second at 166.85 points.

Mahopac’s Johanson, who won the title last year, was proud of the way she improved between divisions and sectionals.

“My bar routine was the difference,” Johanson said. “I added the extra skill back into the routine that I didn’t have at divisions.”

“It’s very impressive to me,” Mahopac’s Cassie Traina said of the team win. “We lost to Wappingers and Lakeland/Panas/Putnam Valley during this season and last year and somehow we pulled it out.”

Frederick is the co-Section 1 champion with Johanson on the uneven bars and won the floor exercise.

Johanson won the balance beam title. Caitlin Pellegrino of Lakeland/Panas/Putnam Valley is the vault champion.

The top three in the all-around get automatic spots on the state team that will compete at the NYSPHSAA championships on March 4 at Cold Spring Harbor High School.

The rest of the 15-member squad is composed of three specialists per event chosen by the Section 1 committee.

On the uneven bars it will be Chloe Lee of Mahopac, Valia Gregory of New Rochelle and Jamison Castrataro of Mahopac.

The balance beam specialists are Sydney Hughes of Mahopac, Zoe Markou of Wappingers and Pellegrino of Lakeland/Panas/Putnam Valley.

On the floor exercise, the specialists are Jadyn Koss of Clarkstown, Jana Frattellone of Lakeland/Panas/Putnam Valley and Jessica Healey of Wappingers.

“This is the cherry on top of a great senior year,” Koss said. “It’s been a great six years, technically five, I’m proud of where I am today.”

The vault specialists are Traina, Lilliana Oliviero of Lakeland/Panas/Putnam Valley and Amber Vane of Brewster.

“It’s amazing,” Vane said about going to states. “I’m so happy. I didn’t think I’d make it but I’m so grateful that I did.”

Debbie Schechter writes for the Journal News in Westchester County. Follow her on Twitter: @LoHud_Debbie.