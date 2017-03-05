Wappingers' Frederick leads Section 1 gymnastics at states

COLD SPRING HARBOR – Over the years, Section 1’s gymnasts have typically been strong on the floor exercise, and Saturday’s NYSPHSAA and Federation gymnastics championships were no different.

Highlighting this was the performance of Wappingers standout Olivia Frederick, who tied for eighth-place overall with a score of 9.250.

As a squad, Section 1 was the third best team in the event.

“I think it’s because we get to show off our different personalities,” Mahopac junior Callie Johanson said. “We do the best we can on the event. We work the hardest on that.”

The team’s score helped push Section 1 to a fourth-place overall finish, scoring 176.350 at the meet where Section 6 won the state championship.

Frederick was also the highest Section 1 finisher in an individual event with a tie for fourth on the uneven bars.

“I think it’s pretty cool,” Frederick said. “I’ve improved a lot on bars from last year. I wasn’t expecting to place that high. I definitely think I improved my bars from Sections. Just going for it, going over the bar for my pirouette.”

Frederick led the way for Section 1 in the all-around, finishing tied for seventh and scoring a 36.35. Johanson finished 10th in the all-around, scoring a 35.55. Section 1’s third all-arounder, Lakeland/Panas’s Amanda Grigas, was 14th and scored 34.85. Frederick, Johanson and Grigas’ best scores of the day came on the floor exercise.

For Wappingers, Jessica Healey was tied for 23rd on the floor exercise. Teammate Zoe Markou was tied for 22nd on the balance beam.

Some notable Section 9 performances came from three girls from Franklin D. Roosevelt — Clara Patton, Dannika Bolitho, and Shannon Kelly — who all competed in three events each. Bolitho and Kelly finished 27th and a tie for 28th respectively on the vault. On the bars, Patton was tied for 35th and. Bolitho was 36th and Kelly was 38th. On the beam, Bolitho and Patton were tied for 31st and 33rd respectively. On the floor, Kelly was tied for 38th and Patton was tied for 39th.

Debbie Schechter writes for the Journal News in Westchester County. She can be reached via email at dschecht@lohud.com. Follow her on Twitter: @LoHud_Debbie.