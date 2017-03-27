Wappingers girls lacrosse beats Clarkstown South to start season

Everything worked out well for Carlene Kuczma in her first game as Wappingers girls lacrosse coach.

The Warriors opened their season on Monday with a 10-3 win over host Clarkstown South. It was Kuczma’s first victory, and moments after it happened, she was speechless.

“I can’t say I’ve had a reaction yet,” said Kuczma, whose husband Brian coaches the Wappingers boys team. “This was my first one! The girls were very excited.”

SECTION 9: Millbrook girls lacrosse returns with familiar faces, new leader

The Warriors (1-0) have a chance to get their second win right away, as they will travel to White Plains on Wednesday.

“Our game plan is to work on our defense and positioning,” Kuczma added, “and clean it up.”

While defense may be an area that needs some work, Wappingers wasn’t bereft of offense against Clarkstown South. Senior midfielder Jenna Fusco scored four goals to lead the Warriors. Teammate Cayla Ruotolo notched a hat trick with one assist.

Meghan Whalen, Katie Wall and Kayla Gaine each scored a goal to top off the scoring. Goalie Skylar Carpentieri made 10 saves.

Wappingers led 3-1 at halftime, and added seven more scores over the game’s final 25 minutes.

“It was a very back and forth game in the first half. We started out slow,” Kuczma said. “In the second half, our offense was less stagnant. Our girls responded well after halftime.”

A.J. Martelli: amartelli@poughkeepsiejournal.com, 845-437-4836, Twitter: @AJM_PoJoSports