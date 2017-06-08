Ward Melville (N.Y.) enters Super 25 boys lacrosse rankings

The high school boys lacrosse season is all but complete in a few states, and this week’s Super 25 rankings reflects a nearly finalized look at the nation’s top teams.

Culver Academy (Ind.), Landon (Md.), The Hill Academy (Ont.) and Brunswick School (Conn.) are long done with their seasons and keep their hold on the top four spots. Darien (Conn.), still hunting a state title, keeps the No. 5 slot for now.

But a big upset in Pennsylvania sees La Salle College Prep (Pa.) fall from No. 6 to No. 15. The move pulls up a collection of teams, including putting Bullis (Md.) into the top ten at the No. 10 spot.

As the playoff battle raged off over the past week in New York, Garden City was pulled out with a loss, while Ward Melville (N.Y.) bounces in at the No. 25 spot after advancing to the Class A finale for the second straight year.

With only a few games involving Super 25 teams left on the calendar, look for the rankings to take their final shape in the next week following state championships in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.