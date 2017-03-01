Ward-Mayo's 33 points leads Tigers past Cougars

WILMINGTON – A.I. DuPont freshman Ber’Nyah Ward-Mayo picked the perfect time to put on a scoring clinic.

The Tiger guard sizzled in Tuesday’s DIAA State Tournament opener, piling up a career-high 33 points in No. 11 A.I.’s 66-34 win at home over Delcastle.

A.I. (15-6) did not seem at all fazed by the fact it only had seven players in uniform, or that it closed the regular season losing three of four games. The Tigers, who beat Delcastle by 19 back on Dec. 15, took care of the basketball, played solid defense and let Ward-Mayo run loose.

“We definitely hit a lot more shots than we normally hit,” A.I. head coach Tracy Howell said. “That’s what you get when you get home-court advantage. The kids are used to these rims and used to this court, and that’s what worked in our favor.”

Through the first three quarters, Ward-Mayo shot 11-for-16 from the field (including 3-for-4 from long range) and made 8 of 9 at the foul line. She nearly notched a double-double with nine rebounds.

“(Shots) go in when they want to go in,” Ward-Mayo said with a smile. “It’s tournament time and we knew we had to turn it up a little bit. We had some great ball movement and everybody got to score.”

With the score 8-7 in favor of the Tigers, they took control with a 10-0 first-quarter run. Ward-Mayo and senior Adeline Runco contributed five points apiece, while the defense kept the Cougars off balance with an intermittent half-court trap.

Fifteen of Ward-Mayo’s 33 points came in the first quarter, as A.I. led 22-13 at the break.

The hosts pulled away completely in the second period, outscoring Delcastle (12-9) 22-3 for a 44-16 advantage. The Tigers played up-tempo and were lethal behind the arc in the first half, making six 3-pointers, while the Cougars went just 6-for-30 from the floor.

“The game plan was just to attack and be aggressive,” Howell said. “I told my girls that when we come out, we have to come out hard and go straight to the basket.”

The Tigers kept up the intensity by opening the second half with a 16-4 stretch that turned on the running clock. Ward-Mayo then came off the court to rousing cheers from the home crowd.

“She received an honorable mention in the Blue Hen Conference, and clearly this kid is a first-teamer,” Howell said. “She scores 20 points a game and is extremely athletic. She has great court sense, practices hard and you can see that in her game.”

A.I. senior forward Lauryn Griffin posted a double-double with 15 points and a game-high 15 rebounds, while Runco finished with 10 points.

Da-qire Lancaster-Navarro and Lizjae Matos each scored nine points for the Cougars, who leapt into the tournament by winning their last six games.

The Tigers will hit the road on Thursday to battle sixth-seeded Concord in the second round, and they’re confident they can pull off an upset.

“We lost to them by one point last time, so we’ve got to come in even harder than we were today,” Howell said. “They’ve got a big girl and two very good players, so we’ve got to be prepared for that.”