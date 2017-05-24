Warren Central (Ind.) football player dies from injuries suffered in shooting

Warren Central (Indianapolis) High School senior football star Dijon Anderson died Tuesday from injuries sustained in a May 6 shooting.

Anderson, who had signed with Southern Illinois, had been fighting for his life for the past two weeks at Eskenazi Hospital. The 18-year-old was listed in critical condition after sustaining gunshot wounds in a Westside shooting.

Angel Mejia-Alforo, 17, was with Anderson that night and died at the scene at 38th Street and Moller Road. Darius Moore, 19, was wounded but released from the hospital.

Anderson was a star defensive back at Warren Central with a bright future. He was scheduled to leave for Southern Illinois just days after his graduation on June 5 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Anderson was named to the IndyStar Super Team as a senior after making 62 tackles and six interceptions.

When Anderson signed with Southern Illinois on Feb. 1, he posted on his Twitter account: “First off I want to thank God for blessing me and leading me in the right direction in life. I also want to thank all my coaches and all my teachers for believing in me and pushing me to my best ability. I want to thank my mama because if it wasn’t for her I wouldn’t be here today. My mama never missed one of my games ever in my whole life. She will always be my #1 fan. Also I want to thank all my coaches and mentors because when I wanted to just give up and quit they pushed me. Shoutout to coach Spann and the SIU coaching staff. But I’m just blessed and honored to be able to sign with Southern Illinois University. #RunWitUs”

There was an outpouring of support for Anderson on social media in the days following the shooting and again on Tuesday after word of his death.

“#3 will always be with me,” Warren Central coach Jayson West tweeted Tuesday evening.

“The entire Warren Township family is saddened with the news of the passing of Dijon,” Warren Central spokesman Dennis Jarrett said. “We offer our heartfelt condolences to his mother and the rest of his family.”

Warren Central will have counselors and resources available at the school on Wednesday to offer emotional support.

RIP Dijon 🙏🏼 wont ever forget you or the memories we shared together. You will be missed brother. Gone but NEVER forgotten #3 #Warrior pic.twitter.com/mzZSrhxt1d — Z Summeier (@THEZachSummeier) May 23, 2017