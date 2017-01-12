Warren Central plays Lawrence North in the Marion County tournament

shares
Warren Central Warriors forward Mack Smith (32) goes past Lawrence North Wildcats forward Kevin Easley Jr. (34) to score a layup during second half action of Marion County boys quarterfinals between Warren Central and Lawrence North, at Warren Central High School, Indianapolis, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2016. Warren Central defeated Lawrence North, 52-43.
Center, Warren Central Warrior Dean Tate (10) gets rid of the ball as he is guarded by Lawrence North Wildcats forward Mike Saunders (3) and Lawrence North Wildcat Dalen Davis (22) during first half action of Marion County boys quarterfinals between Warren Central and Lawrence North, at Warren Central High School, Indianapolis, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2016. Warren Central defeated Lawrence North, 52-43.
Lawrence North Wildcats forward Kevin Easley Jr. (34) fouls Warren Central Warriors forward Mack Smith (32) during second half action of Marion County boys quarterfinals between Warren Central and Lawrence North, at Warren Central High School, Indianapolis, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2016. Warren Central defeated Lawrence North, 52-43.
Warren Central Warrior Ki-ng Tyler (33) winces as Lawrence North Wildcats guard Antwaan Cushingberry (2) grabs for the ball during second half action of Marion County boys quarterfinals between Warren Central and Lawrence North, at Warren Central High School, Indianapolis, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2016. Warren Central defeated Lawrence North, 52-43.
Warren Central Warriors forward Mack Smith (32) brings the ball down court, looking past Lawrence North Wildcats center Ra Kpedi (33) during second half action of Marion County boys quarterfinals between Warren Central and Lawrence North, at Warren Central High School, Indianapolis, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2016. Warren Central defeated Lawrence North, 52-43.
Warren Central Warriors forward Mack Smith (32) drives around Lawrence North Wildcats forward Kevin Easley Jr. (34) during second half action of Marion County boys quarterfinals between Warren Central and Lawrence North, at Warren Central High School, Indianapolis, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2016. Warren Central defeated Lawrence North, 52-43.
Lawrence North Wildcat Jared Hankins (5) guards Warren Central Warrior Trequan Spivey (12) during first half action of Marion County boys quarterfinals between Warren Central and Lawrence North, at Warren Central High School, Indianapolis, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2016. Warren Central defeated Lawrence North, 52-43.
Warren Central Warrior Trequan Spivey (12) passes over Lawrence North Wildcats guard Antwaan Cushingberry (2) during second half action of Marion County boys quarterfinals between Warren Central and Lawrence North, at Warren Central High School, Indianapolis, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2016. Warren Central defeated Lawrence North, 52-43.
Lawrence North Wildcats forward Mike Saunders (3) drives the ball around Warren Central Warriors forward Mack Smith (32) during first half action of Marion County boys quarterfinals between Warren Central and Lawrence North, at Warren Central High School, Indianapolis, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2016. Warren Central defeated Lawrence North, 52-43.
Warren Central Warrior David Bell (22) and Warren Central Warrior Ki-ng Tyler (33) guard Lawrence North Wildcat Mike Saunders (3) as he shoots during first half action of Marion County boys quarterfinals between Warren Central and Lawrence North, at Warren Central High School, Indianapolis, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2016. Warren Central defeated Lawrence North, 52-43.
Lawrence North Wildcats guard Dexter Shouse (10) keeps off Warren Central Warrior Ki-ng Tyler (33) during first half action of Marion County boys quarterfinals between Warren Central and Lawrence North, at Warren Central High School, Indianapolis, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2016. Warren Central defeated Lawrence North, 52-43.
Lawrence North Wildcats center Ra Kpedi (33) and Warren Central Warrior David Bell (22) tangle while watching for the rebound during first half action of Marion County boys quarterfinals between Warren Central and Lawrence North, at Warren Central High School, Indianapolis, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2016. Warren Central defeated Lawrence North, 52-43.
NoFront, Lawrence North High School (Indianapolis IN), Warren Central High School (Indianapolis IN), Gallery
