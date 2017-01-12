Gallery Warren Central plays Lawrence North in the Marion County tournament By USA TODAY Sports January 11, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Players and coaches on the Warren Central bench react to their 17-7 lead at the end of first half action of Marion County boys quarterfinals between Warren Central and Lawrence North, at Warren Central High School, Indianapolis, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2016. Lawrence North Wildcats center Ra Kpedi (33) attempts a layup during first half action of Marion County boys quarterfinals between Warren Central and Lawrence North, at Warren Central High School, Indianapolis, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2016. Lawrence North Wildcat Jared Hankins (5) attempts a layup during first half action of Marion County boys quarterfinals between Warren Central and Lawrence North, at Warren Central High School, Indianapolis, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2016. Warren Central Warriors forward Mack Smith (32) looks for an open pass during first half action of Marion County boys quarterfinals between Warren Central and Lawrence North, at Warren Central High School, Indianapolis, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2016. Lawrence North Wildcat Dalen Davis (22) shoots during first half action of Marion County boys quarterfinals between Warren Central and Lawrence North, at Warren Central High School, Indianapolis, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2016. Indianapolis, Lawrence North High School (Indianapolis IN), Warren Central High School (Indianapolis IN), Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News Video HS boys hoops Fab 15: North Central to be tested in Marion County tournament Video Boys hoops: Mack Smith scores 27 as Warren Central pulls away Video Boys hoops: Warren Central remains unbeaten after win against LN 0 comments Get Livefyre FAQ Sign in + Follow Post comment Link Newest | Oldest