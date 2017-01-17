Warriors maintain energy in big win

WILMINGTON – Playing their second game in their second city in 24 hours didn’t seem to bother the Sanford girls’ basketball team much, if at all.

Five players, led by sophomore guard Olivia Tucker’s 20 points, reached double-figure scoring as the 2nd-ranked Warriors coasted to a 72-36 win over Brooklyn Community Arts and Media High School Monday afternoon in the Howard Wildcats MLK Showcase. Sanford defeated William Penn Charter (PA) 69-43 the day before in the Play-By-Play classic at Philadelphia University.

“We have a really young team, a lot freshmen and sophomores, no seniors and one junior, so the objective right now is for us to get better and defense is where we want to start,” Warriors head coach Marcus Thompson said. “Our tradition has always been to be tough defensively.”

“We always focus on defense first,” said Tucker, who also came up with five steals on the afternoon. “We know that if we lock down on defense, our offense will come.”

Sanford (8-2) led wire to wire as an eight-point first quarter lead swelled to 20 at halftime behind 12 first-half points from sophomore center Samatha Pollich and nine from freshman forward Allie Kubek.

In the third quarter, it was sophomore guard Lauren Park’s turn to attack the Lion defense, capping a seven-point quarter with a running hook and free throw as time expired to push the Sanford lead to 52-27.

Aside from Tucker’s 20, Pollich (16), Kubek (12), Park (11) and sophomore forward Kendra Warren (10) cracked double figures for Sanford.

“We’re trying to share the ball and we’re well conditioned, so we can run up and down the floor well,” Park explained. “That’s something defenders can’t do against us.”

“We’re always talking ‘team first,’” Tucker added. “It’s good vs. great play, so we try to make the great play and we knock down the shots.”

“That’s one of the things we’re concentrating on,” Thompson said. “We talk about the good play and the right play. We want to make the right play. If that means the extra pass, fine. If that means taking the shot, then that’s what we want to do. Today, they were overcommitting so we made the extra pass and got easy layups.”