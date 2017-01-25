Warriors ride defense, rebounding to rout of Bucs

GLASGOW – The Sanford girls basketball team was amped up for its first major in-state test at No. 5 Caravel on Tuesday night.

Maybe a little too amped up.

The second-ranked Warriors didn’t play their best, but rode defense and rebounding to a 60-33 victory over the Buccaneers.

Sanford started three sophomores and two freshmen, and brought two sophomores, a freshman and a junior off the bench. Warriors coach Marcus Thompson said a roster that young is bound to have its ups and downs.

“Our girls were excited, and it kind of showed at times,” Thompson said. “We didn’t execute the way we’re really capable of. But all that said, when you play defense, it keeps you in games. And our defense was what really pulled us out.”

That defense held Caravel (8-5) to 20 percent shooting from the field (10 of 50). Sanford also earned a 42-31 rebounding advantage, as 5-foot-10 Kendra Warren snagged nine boards and 6-foot Samantha Pollich and 5-9 Olivia Tucker pulled down seven each.

The Warriors (10-2) had won their five previous in-state games by an average of 51.4 points, but fell behind 4-2 early as Caravel’s Sasha Marvel drove for a layup and assisted on Grace Lange’s score.

Tucker hit a baseline jumper, and Warren and Lauren Park each made two free throws to push Sanford to an 8-4 lead. The Warriors led 12-7 after one quarter and 27-14 at the half, but were far from satisfied.

“I think at halftime, with coach T’s talk we came out and settled down and did a good job of swinging the ball and getting open shots,” Tucker said.

Tucker, who finished with a game-high 21 points, was on target with a deep 3-pointer to push the Sanford lead to 32-16 with 4:56 left in the third quarter.

“My teammates were doing a good job of getting me open, so I knocked down the shot when I was open,” she said.

The Warriors had little trouble with the Buccaneers’ full-court pressure, but struggled to convert on the offensive end. Still, they opened the fourth quarter on a 7-2 run, and Allie Kubek scored on Park’s assist to make it 49-25.

Pollich added 14 points for Sanford, while Marvel led Caravel with 10. Thompson was pleased with a road win over one of Delaware’s most competitive teams, but promised a difficult practice before Thursday’s game at St. Andrew’s.

“Every day, we’re just trying to get better,” the coach said. “I told the girls, ‘Today, I’m not sure we got a whole lot better.’ So tomorrow, we’re going to work really hard.”

Contact Brad Myers at bmyers@delawareonline.com. Follow on Twitter: @BradMyersTNJ.