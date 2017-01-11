Warriors star Klay Thompson to have number retired at alma mater

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, an NBA champion and a two-time NBA All-Star who scored 60 points in a game earlier this season, has another honor coming his way. And it will be at his high school alma mater.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Thompson will have his jersey number retired on Friday at Santa Margarita Catholic (Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.). Thompson was a standout guard for the Eagles before graduating in 2008.

A four-star recruit according to Rivals, the son of former NBA standout Mychal Thompson was ranked as the No. 7 recruit in California before heading to play at Washington State.

He played for the Cougars for three years before becoming the 11th overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft to Golden State.