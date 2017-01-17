Was this dunk by Fieldston (N.Y.) star Justyn Rogers the year's most powerful?

Let’s be real here: We need more specific categories for great highlights. There are too many terrific dunks for there to be just one “best dunk,” and there are too many remarkable shots to be only a solitary “shot of the year.”

In this magnanimous spirit of expansion, we bring to you a contender for the most powerful dunk of 2016-17 season, as authored by Fieldston (Bronx, N.Y.) star Justyn Rogers in a 65-49 victory against Brooklyn Poly Prep.

Go ahead and watch that dunk again. You can be forgiven if you need to readjust a filling or two in your teeth, it was that strong, even when you’re not viewing it in person.

Naturally, Rogers’ dunk would have a high mountain to climb to be the slam of the year — it’s not nuanced or unique enough for that — but it might have a real chance as the season’s most powerful. If there’s any doubt about that, you can just ask Poly Prep’s players.