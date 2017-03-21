Washington releases point guard signee Blake Harris; is Michael Porter next?

In what could be the first of several releases among Washington basketball signees, point guard Blake Harris announced Tuesday that he has reopened his recruitment.

Harris from Word of God (Raleigh, N.C.), is ranked as the No. 99 player overall in the ESPN 100 and the No. 20 point guard in the nation.

Washington officials have said they would release any player who asked to be let out of his signed letter of intent but wanted the player to at least talk to the new coach. Syracuse associate coach Mike Hopkins was hired Sunday as the Huskies’ new coach.

Harris committed last July to Washington over an offer list that included Miami, Virginia Tech, Cincinnati, Memphis, Florida State, Iowa State, LSU, Ole Miss, Seton Hall, Georgia Tech, among others.

Observers are closely watching what happens with Michael Porter Jr., the nation’s No. 1 player who signed with Washington. Porter’s father was an assistant coach on former Washington coach Lorenzo Romar’s staff.

Multiple reports have said Porter Sr. will join Cuonzo Martin at Missouri, although Martin declined to address that Monday at his news conference.

Jontay Porter, Michael’s younger brother, announced late last week that he has reopened his recruitment and decommitted from Washington. Jontay is in the Class of 2018 but has been expected to reclassify.