Washington-bound senior Jonah Wilson sets Calif. state record in discus throw

In California high school history, imagine how many discuses have spun through the air during track and field competitions.

As of Friday, though, none had flown further than the one thrown by Clovis (Calif.) senior Jonah Wilson.

At the Battle of Central Cal Track and Field Meet at Buchanon (Clovis) High School’s Veterans Memorial Stadium, Wilson unleashed the new state high school-record throw of 221 feet, 5 inches.

According to the Fresno Bee, only four other competitors in national history have thrown farther.

“Right as it left my hands, I was screaming at the top of my lungs,” Wilson told the Bee. “I knew that was the throw. I got every inch of power through my fingers onto the discus, and it just went.”

The record-breaking throw didn’t come without a dash of friendly family rivalry either.

As Wilson told the Bee, before his record-breaking throw he watched his cousin, Buchanan’s Jacob Wilson, make a throw of 203 feet, which would have been roughly 2 feet more than his previous career best had it counted.

“All the Buchanan people were against me and I got mad,” said Jonah Wilson, who has committed to attend the University of Washington. “I pointed to my dad (Clovis throws coach Todd Wilson). I yelled at him and said ‘watch this,’ and I just ripped it.”

Jonah Wilson’s record-breaking throw surpassed the former state mark of 213-11 set in 1997 by Huntington Beach’s Scott Moser. It was also over 15 feet longer than this season’s previous state-leading 206-1 tossed by Robbie Otal of Oak Park on April 5.

The national discus record belongs to 2016 Olympic shot put gold medalist Ryan Crouser, who threw the discus 237-6 in 2011 for Sam Barlow (Gresham, Oreg.).