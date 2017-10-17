Washington commit Colson Yankoff ready to prove Idaho can play at U.S. Army All-American Bowl

Coeur d’Alene (Ida.) quarterback Colson Yankoff received his Army Bowl jersey Monday evening at his school as part of the U.S. Army All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance.

Yankoff, a 6-3.5, 200-pound four-star prospect, is the sixth-ranked dual-threat quarterback in the country, according to 247Sports Composite Rankings.

“I was only really aware of the Army Bowl growing up from a younger age. I knew that’s where all the best high school kids went and played,” Yankoff told USA TODAY.

“Obviously it’s something I take a lot of pride in to be from Idaho and receive an honor like this. I hope it is for my community as well. It’s a pleasure to show people that just because we’re Idaho doesn’t mean we don’t have talent.”

Yankoff has committed to Washington, and while he may seem like an outsider to win the school’s starting job after Jake Browning departs, he has the talent to eventually become a game-changer for the Huskies. Barring a sudden and unexpected shift, Yankoff will sign with the Seattle-school in February.

While Boise State holds a special place in the sports culture of Idaho, Yankoff said he has received only unconditional support for his decision throughout his commitment process.

“Everybody in my family and my community has been incredibly supportive of my decision for Washington,” Yankoff said. “I have an awesome support group that has been supportive of whatever I decide and wherever I want to go.”

He’ll be among the nation’s top players competing at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, which kicks off Saturday, Jan. 6 in San Antonio at 1 p.m. ET on NBC.