Washington company already had t-shirt machines set up for USA TODAY No. 1 Nathan Hale's state title

It's Day 1 of the state tournament and Nathan Hale hasn't played yet. So what's the deal with this T-shirt? 🤔 https://t.co/pvle03My3R pic.twitter.com/koyypKv48W — Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) March 2, 2017

How sure are Washington officials that USA TODAY Super 25 No. 1 Nathan Hale will capture the Class 3A state title? So sure that a t-shirt press was already preloaded with a printing plate celebrating the Raiders’ state crown.

The preloaded press came to light as the Seattle Times took a tour of the Tacoma Dome before the first day of action tipped off. The company responsible for merchandise sales at the event, Rush Team Apparel and Equipment, apparently left the press visible following a a test-run of new equipment used at the tournament. A spokesman for the company also said they had prepared similar plates for all eight teams remaining in the state quarterfinals entering Thursdays games.

“It’s unfortunate,” Rush Team Apparel owner Jim Butler told the Times. “We’re in the business of helping kids celebrate getting there and do not lean toward one school or another.”

Of course, the apparent faux pas will only become a legendary one if Nathan Hale falls short of the state crown. To this point the press is still prognosticating accurately: the Raiders won their state playoff quarterfinal 86-63, earning a spot in the state semifinals back at the Tacoma Dome.

That puts the Raiders two wins away from a state title, and two wins away from getting Rush Team Apparel off the hook.