Washington DE commit Draco Bynum receives Army All-American jersey

Wilsonville (Ore.) defensive end Draco Bynum received his U.S. Army All-American Bowl jersey at his school Wednesday as part of the Army All-American Selection Tour Presented by American Family Insurance.

RELATED: Army All-American Bowl Selection Tour

Bynum, a 6-5, 265-pound four-star and Washington commit, is ranked as the nation’s No. 15 strongside defensive end and the No. 7 recruit in Oregon according to the 247 Sports Composite.

He committed to the Huskies in April.

The U.S. Army All American Bowl presented by American Family Insurance is scheduled for Jan. 6 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, and will be televised live on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.