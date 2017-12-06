Washington DE commit Draco Bynum receives Army All-American jersey

USA Today Sports

Wilsonville (Ore.) defensive end Draco Bynum received his U.S. Army All-American Bowl jersey at his school Wednesday as part of the Army All-American Selection Tour Presented by American Family Insurance.

Bynum, a 6-5, 265-pound four-star and Washington commit, is ranked as the nation’s No. 15 strongside defensive end and the No. 7 recruit in Oregon according to the 247 Sports Composite.

He committed to the Huskies in April.

Draco Bynum presented his parents, Robert & Sue Bynum, with the Dream Champion Award.

The U.S. Army All American Bowl presented by American Family Insurance is scheduled for Jan. 6 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, and will be televised live on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.

