Washington DE commit Draco Bynum receives Army All-American jersey

By: Tim Whelan Jr., USA TODAY High School Sports | December 6, 2017
Wilsonville (Ore.) defensive end Draco Bynum received his U.S. Army All-American Bowl jersey at his school Wednesday as part of the Army All-American Selection Tour Presented by American Family Insurance.
RELATED: Army All-American Bowl Selection Tour
Bynum, a 6-5, 265-pound four-star and Washington commit, is ranked as the nation’s No. 15 strongside defensive end and the No. 7 recruit in Oregon according to the 247 Sports Composite.
He committed to the Huskies in April.The U.S. Army All American Bowl presented by American Family Insurance is scheduled for Jan. 6 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, and will be televised live on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.
2018 U.S. Army All-American Bowl, American Family Insurance, Draco Bynum, football, Oregon, washington huskies, Wilsonville High School (Wilsonville OR), U.S. Army All-American Bowl, U.S. Army All-American Bowl Selection Tour