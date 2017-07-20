Washington football coach resigns after being accused of lack of supervision of his team at summer camp

A longtime Washington state football coach has stepped down after his program was accused of lack of supervision of overseeing at a summer football training camp.

As reported by the Olympian, Capital High football coach John Johnson resigned after he was accused of failing to provide oversight of his program at the Central Washington football camp in 2016. After a year of deliberation and discussions, Johnson resigned on July 13, just weeks before the 2017 season is scheduled to kick off. The school has not made an announcement about an immediate replacement for Johnson, who owned up to the student athletes’ alleged misdeeds when reached following his resignation.

Capital coach John Johnson and River Ridge coach Steve Schultz. Think they're ready for Week 1. 🙂 #wafbscores pic.twitter.com/jbvh5cnkNZ — Lauren Smith (@smithlm12) September 3, 2016

“I acknowledge, whether true or false, the (allegations of) lack of supervision, and I take full responsibility as it happened on my watch,” Johnson told the Olympian. “I’m not sure if I’ll ever return to coaching again. I wish those boys the best of luck.”

Johnson will reportedly continue to serve as a social studies and history teacher at the school, but is unlikely to return to coaching in any immediate sense.

Across 10 years, Johnson recorded a 73-38 record across 10 years, reaching the district playoffs in each of his campaigns. He never helmed a state champion team, but he did have three teams reach the semifinals.