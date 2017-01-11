Washington girls beat O'Gorman in close game

Washington opened a 13-point first half lead but had to hang on down the stretch to defeat O’Gorman 43-41. It was Washington’s (6-2) second-lowest scoring output of the season and 11 points under their season average, but it was enough to get the win.

Kelsi Kearney led the Warriors with 18 points, 15 of those in the first half. She was held scoreless in the second half until a big 3-pointer gave Washington the lead at 37-35 with 4:24 to play. Moments earlier, Sebastian Akoi scored for O’Gorman (4-6) to give the Knights their only lead of the game at 35-34. Akoi led the Knights with 14 points, seven rebounds and eight blocked shots.

O’Gorman had a miserable first half from the field and managed just eight points with under two minutes to play in the second quarter. But the Knights caught fire in the waning moments of the half and went on an 8-0 run to cute the gap to 21-16 at halftime. The run was sparked by Ashlee Beacom’s 3-pointer to make it 21-11 with 1:46 to play in the half.

After Kearney’s 3-pointer to give Washington the lead back, the Warriors went on a 9-0 run and again got the lead to a comfortable 43-35 mark with 1:55 to play. But O’Gorman didn’t fade and scored six straight, which started on a McKenzie Hermann 3-pointer with 1:36 to play.

Trailing 43-39 with under a minute to play, O’Gorman was forced to foul to send Washington to the free throw line, but the Knights had only two team fouls whistled against them. Over the next half minute, O’Gorman fouled five times to finally get Washington into the bonus.

“We had two teams that were really trying to attack the basket, and for as aggressive as both teams were, neither was getting to the foul line,” Washington coach Jamie Parish said. “We had to just kind of tough it out and play through some of that.”

The strategy seemed to work for O’Gorman as Washington missed the front end of two 1-and-1 free throws, giving the Knights life down the stretch. Akoi had a runner in the lane rim out with 8.8 to play, but the Knights got the ball on an offensive team rebound.

O’Gorman used a timeout, but threw the ball away on the inbounds moments later.

“There were some times we changed defenses and some times where we tried to take advantage of a matchup,” Parish said of his team’s communication during the late timeouts. “But if you don’t rebound and handle the basketball, none of that other stuff really matters.”

After a missed Washington free throw with 6.7 to play, Beacom got the rebound, traveled the length of the floor and missed a shot in the lane as time expired.

SFW (6-2)

Kelsi Kearney 6 2-2 18, Jada Cunningham 2 0-1 4, Taylor VanderVelde 5 0-0 11, Maham Shah 3 0-1 6, Emily VanBockern 1 0-0 2, Brynn Heiner 0 0-0 0, Peyton Rymerson 0 0-0 0, Lilly Bartling 0 0-0 0, Samiya Jami 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 2-4 43

O’GORMAN (4-6)

McKenzie Hermanson 1 0-0 3, Ashlee Beacon 5 0-0 13, Kendal Kreber 3 0-2 6, Emma Ronsiek 0 1-2 1, Sebastian Akoi 6 2-4 14, Riley Benson 0 0-0 0, Sam Czarnecki 0 0-0 0, Courtney Baruth 1 2-2 4. Totals: 18 5-10 41.

SFW 14 21 34 43

O’Gorman 5 16 31 41

3-point goals – SFW 5 (Kearney 4), OG 4 (Beacon 3). Rebounds – SFW 33 (VanderVelde 6), OG 30 (Ronsiek 7, Akoi 7). Assists – SFW 10 (Cunningham 5), OG 7 (Ronsiek 3), Steals – SFW 7 (Cunningham 3), OG 9 (Beacon 3), Blocks SFW 1 (VanderVelde), OG 8 (Akoi), Turnovers – SFW 14, OG12. Total fouls – SFW 11, OG 10. Fouled Out – none.