Washington girls bounce back against Rapid City Stevens

Washington shot 62 percent from the field and led for most of the contest as they rebounded from a loss to rival Lincoln with a 72-62 over Rapid City Stevens Friday night at Washignton.

Maham Shah led Washington (10-7) with a game-high 19 points and was one of four Warriors who scored in double figures.

“We moved the basketball and finished some plays tonight,” Washington head coach Jamie Parish said. “Our kids have been playing really hard for a couple weeks and haven’t gotten the results so it feels good to pick up a win against a good team.”

The Warriors’ Jada Cunningham opened the night’s scoring just 12 seconds into the game with a layup to give Washington an early 2-0 lead. The teams went back-and-forth over the next five minutes before a free throw from Kelsi Kearney gave the Warriors a 9-8 lead at the 2:21 mark.

Kearney’s free throw was the start of a 12-2 surge by Washington, seven of which came from Shah, who hit back-to-back layups to start the second quarter. The run propelled the Warriors to a 31-21 halftime advantage.

In the second half, Washington kept the momentum in their favor as they pushed their advantage to as many as 22.

The Warriors held a double-digit lead until the Raiders closed within nine at 66-57 after a three-point play from Hanna VanDerWerff at the 1:12 mark of the fourth quarter. Washington out-scored Rapid City Stevens 6-5 the rest of the way to arrive at the game’s final margin.

Bartling and Cunningham each had 15 points while Taylor VanderVelde contributed 11 points for the Warriors. Peyton Rymerson led Washington with eight rebounds while Cunningham dished out eight assists. VanderVelde had five steals.

Rapid City Stevens, whose seven-game winning streak was snapped with the loss, was paced by VanDerWerff as she had a team-high 16 points. Aly Hammon and Mya Hendry joined her in double figures as they finished with 15 and 11 points, respectively. Hendry pulled down five rebounds while VanDerWerff had four steals.

Shah reflected on Senior Night as one of four seniors for the Warriors along with Kearney, Kaitlyn Fischer and Emily VanBockern and the bond she has with them.

“It’s a blessing, honestly,” Shah said. “I’ve known them since sixth grade so we’ve been playing together since seventh grade. Tonight on Senior Night, it just kind of hit me that it’s only a couple games left with them and just to cherish all the games we’ve played together.

Both teams will have short turnarounds as Washington hosts Rapid City Central while the Raiders (12-3) travel to Lincoln with both games scheduled to tip off at 12 p.m. today.

RC Stevens – 12-3 – 62

Riddle 1-5 0-1 2, Hendry 3-5 5-8 11, Haefs 2-7 0-0 4, VanDerWerff 5-10 4-5 16, Watson 0-0 0-0 0, Schaefer 2-3 1-2 5, Martin 1-2 0-1 2, Eagle Chasing 1-1 2-2 4, Hammon 7-12 1-7 15, Burns 1-4 1-6 3, Totals 23-49 14-32 62.

Sioux Falls Washington – 10-7 – 72

Kearney 2-6 2-4 6, Cunningham 6-8 2-2 15, VanderVelde 5-8 1-2 11, Shah 9-13 0-0 19, VanBockern 1-3 0-0 2, Fischer 0-0 0-0 0, Gasca 0-0 0-0 0, Rymerson 0-3 0-0 0, Bartling 6-7 3-5 15, Jami 2-2 0-0 4, Totals 31-50 8-13 71.

Rapid City Stevens 10 21 40 62

Sioux Falls Washington 16 31 54 72

3-point goals: RCS 2-15 (VanDerWerff 2), SFW 2-5 (Cunningham/Shah 1 each). Rebounds: RCS 23 (Hendry 5), SFW 33 (Rymerson 8). Assists: RCS 0, SFW 21 (Cunningham 8). Blocks: RCS 3 (Hammon 2), SFW 1 (VanderVelde). Steals: RCS 13 (VanDerWerff 4), SFW 13 (VanderVelde 5). Turnovers: RCS 22, SFW 23. Fouled out – Bartling.