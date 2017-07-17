Washington lands commitment from Dylan Morris, top-3 QB in Class of 2019

Chris Peterson already has his future quarterback, and he hasn’t even played a down of his junior season yet.

The Huskies coach landed a commitment from Dylan Morris, the young Graham-Kapowsin (Wash.) star who has emerged as the No. 3-ranked pro-style quarterback prospect in the Class of 2019.

I'm stayin' home!! A huge thank you to Coach Petersen, Coach Smith, and the rest of the UW staff!💜 #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/tPEW4rj8j3 — Dylan Morris (@D_Morris5) July 16, 2017

Morris made it clear in the tweet he released announcing his commitment that the decision was driven significantly by the opportunity to play close to home.

“Playing for UW has always been a dream of mine and after going to visit other places and going back and comparing all of them UW was always in front,” Morris told 247 Sports.

That group trailing behind the Huskies includes Notre Dame, which made an impression on Morris when he visited in late June.

That offer in particular could still keep Morris somewhat in play, at least until Washington’s future quarterback situation plays out a bit more. The Huskies will return Jake Browning under center in 2017, and have two four-star quarterbacks in the Class of 2018 who have committed. Should they arrive on schedule, it would certainly behoove Morris to remain flexible in his approach to his future, given the commitments of Jacob Sirmon and Colson Yankoff.

For now, he’s a very firm commitment, and a sterling start to the Huskies’ Class of 2019.