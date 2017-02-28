LAS VEGAS—Four-star quarterback Jacob Sirmon has been committed to the University of Washington for more than a year now, but that doesn’t stop crowds forming to watch the 6-foot-4, 210-pound gunslinger from Bothell High (Wa.).

This past weekend during the Pylon 7on7 Las Vegas National Championship, he was one of several quarterbacks who had impressive galleries following him like Tiger Woods once had when making his way to the 18th fairway at Augusta.

Yes, they were that big at times.

But what was more impressive than his strong arm, and precision aim, was his disposition no matter who approached him.

The Class of 2018 product is clearly ready to step on the national stage at the next level.

“For me, the University of Washington is a hometown school, my dad is a professor there, I live about 25 minutes away, and so all the stars aligned in that situation where I can stay home, be close to my family and play for a great coach in coach (Chris) Petersen,” said Sirmon, who returns to Las Vegas this weekend for the adidas 7v7 National Championship. “I’m down at UDub a lot watching film, building relationships, so that’s been huge for me, just to be able to be so close and really feel strongly about that staff.”

Part of the reason he remains calm at the 7-man events, he said, is because he committed early and doesn’t have the burden or distraction that the recruitment process can be on a highly-sought after recruit.

“It’s fun not to have the stress about where I’m committed, what offers I’m looking at—I’ve gotten that out of my way,” said Sirmon, who is playing for the FSB Blue Chips. “I’ve had a great opportunity to be committed to a place I really feel strongly about. Now I can move on to the second chapter of really working on myself and really improving my game, as well as recruiting for the 2018 class at UDub.”

Fellow Class of 2018 four-star quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, of three-time defending USA TODAY Super 25 national champion Bishop Gorman, had nothing but praise for Sirmon, as the two once roomed together at a quarterback camp.

“He is as professional as they come,” said Thompson-Robinson, who remains uncommitted, but narrowed his choices to 12 schools Monday night via Twitter. “He has a business-like approach to everything he does, and his demeanor shows he knows how to carry himself.”

Included in Thompson-Robinson’s final 12 is Oregon and UCLA, which many believe is atop the dual-threat quarterback’s list. Either of those schools would mean two of the west coast’s best young quarterbacks would put on quite a show in Pac 12 play.

“He’s an absolute class act, he’s going to be a threat,” Sirmon said of Thompson-Robinson. “I can’t wait to see him project into the college ranks.”

He credits his gracious personality and gentlemanly manners toward his upbringing in the South, and being raised by a strict father who instilled discipline into his son both on and off the field. As for his talent under center, Sirmon said he’s tried to model his game after a pair of NFL quarterbacks: Tom Brady and Andrew Luck.

Physically, because of his broad stature and prototypical build, he’s likened himself to Luck. But because of his competitive ways and how he handles himself, he’s always tried to compare himself to Brady.

For now, though, Sirmon is enjoying the off-season, traveling to play 7-man football and bonding with his FSB teammates.

“Just having the opportunity to play football is fun,” he said in between games last weekend. “I’m obviously a really competitive person, so every time I get in this situation, or get in this atmosphere, I try to do my best and rise to the occasion and obviously win. That’s kind of the name of the game.

“With that being said, I have fun with the guys. I have great teammates, great family atmosphere with this FSB team. We may have our differences during high school football, but when we get into the FSB grind room, we’re one family. We grind, we sweat, we work hard together and that just shows up on the field. It’s a good combination of both.”