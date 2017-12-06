Washington RB commit Trey Lowe follows in brother's Army All-American footsteps

Jesuit (Portland, Ore.) all-purpose back Trey Lowe received his U.S. Army All-American Bowl jersey at his school Tuesday as part of the Army All-American Selection Tour Presented by American Family Insurance.

“It means a lot to me because not many people get to do this, to get this experience,” Lowe said. “It’s been a lot of fun. I’m honored to be a part of it, just taking it all in.”

Lowe, a 5-9, 174-pound four-star and Washington commit, is ranked as the nation’s No. 5 all-purpose back and the No. 4 recruit in Oregon according to the 247 Sports Composite.

His older brother, Keanon Lowe, was an Army All-American in 2010 before going on to play for Oregon.

Lowe committed to the Huskies in March and is not planning any other visits. Despite growing up across the state line and having a brother who played for the Ducks, Lowe always had his eye toward the Seattle school.

“Since I was younger, I always saw players like me go there and succeed,” Lowe said. “It was always my dream school. When I got the offer, I committed.”

Before heading off to college, though, Lowe gets to showcase his skills on a grand stage.

“I used to watch this every year,” he said. “Seeing all the great players that go on to play in college and the pros, it’s something I’ve always wanted to be a part of.”

The U.S. Army All American Bowl presented by American Family Insurance is scheduled for Jan. 6 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, and will be televised live on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.