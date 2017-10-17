Washington State commit Rodrick Fisher celebrates U.S. Army All-American Bowl selection

East Valley (Spokane Valley, Wash.) wide receiver Rodrick Fisher received his honorary U.S. Army All-American Bowl jersey Tuesday at his school as part of the Army All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance.

Fisher, a Washington State commit, is one of the top wide receivers in the state of Washington.

He’ll be among the nation’s top players competing at the U.S Army All-American Bowl, which kicks off Saturday, Jan. 6 in San Antonio at 1 p.m. ET on NBC.