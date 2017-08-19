Washington State QB commit Cammon Cooper throws 10 touchdowns in double-OT win

That’s one way to open the season.

Washington State quarterback commit Cammon Cooper threw for 10 touchdowns in the season opening for Lehi (Utah) — a 72-66 double-overtime victory against Alta. Lehi entered the game ranked No. 5 in the state and Alta was ranked No. 2.

Cooper finished with 599 yards passing on 49 of 71.

The 10 touchdowns breaks the state record of eight, which had been set by three players.

“I don’t even,” Cooper told the Deseret News. “It’s indescribable. It feels great to get the win.”

Dallin Holker had five receiving touchdowns.

Cooper is ranked as the No. 15 pro-style quarterback in the Class of 2018 by the 247Sports Composite and the No. 7 player in Utah. Cooper committed to Washington State in late May, days before he took part in the Elite 11 Finals.

Cooper finished with 4,059 yards last season and 38 passing touchdowns last season.