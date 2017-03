Woodlawn became the final District 1-4A team eliminated from the state playoffs on Thursday afternoon when No. 1 Washington-Marion defeated the Knights 73-66 at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.

It was the first trip to the LHSAA Class 4A state semifinals since 1980 by the No. 4 seeded Knights (28-6). The Charging Indians (28-4) defeated Bossier and Fair Park earlier this season.

