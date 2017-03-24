Washington's recruiting run continues with pledge of 4-star Idaho QB Colson Yankoff

The Huskies just keep on surging.

Days after being named a U.S. Army All-American, Idaho quarterback Colson Yankoff committed to play college basketball in Seattle. The Coeur D’Alene rising senior picked Washington ahead of scholarship offers from Nebraska, California, Baylor, Tennessee, Duke, Ole Miss, North Carolina, TCU and in-state Boise State, not to mention other less competitive programs.

Yankoff made his commitment to the Huskies official with a tweet, which may be the most simple commitment tweet we’ve seen:

💛 Go Huskies! 💜 — Colson Yankoff (@colsonyankoff) March 23, 2017

Go Huskies, indeed. Intriguingly, Yankoff is the second elite quarterback prospect in Washington’s impending class, joining five-star prospect and Washington native Jacob Sirmon. To his credit, Yankoff said he was not afraid of any competition at the position or in the class in an interview with the Spokane Spokesman-Review.

“Given the fact that they already had a commitment for my class, things played out a little different than normal,” Yankoff told the Spokesman-Review. “Washington was always one of my top, top schools from the beginning but I knew they already had a commitment from Jacob Sirmon. …

“It’s the right fit for me based on football, coaching staff and academically. I’m more than willing to compete. I didn’t see that was a big issue.”

The 2016 Idaho Gatorade Player of the Year, Yankoff rushed for 968 yards and 26 touchdowns while passing for 3,129 yards with 27 touchdowns and just six interceptions through the air.

Whether Yankoff can keep up with Sirmon once both arrive on campus remains to be seen, but they’re certainly giving coach Chris Peterson excellent options under center in the years ahead.